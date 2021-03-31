52,495 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.39. 21,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.