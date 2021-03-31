53,800 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 153,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,800. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

