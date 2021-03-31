54,400 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.