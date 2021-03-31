54,519 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

