5,768 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Professional Planning

Professional Planning bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $203.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.