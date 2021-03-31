591,899 Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 591,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.90% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRSV. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

GRSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.