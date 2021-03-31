5N Plus’ (FPLSF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPLSF. Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $289.73 million, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.