5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNP shares. Cormark raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.60. 515,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The company has a market cap of C$375.59 million and a P/E ratio of 170.37. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$5.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.99.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. Analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

