5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNP shares. Cormark raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of TSE:VNP traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.60. 515,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The company has a market cap of C$375.59 million and a P/E ratio of 170.37. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$5.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.99.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.