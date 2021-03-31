$616.84 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $616.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.57 million and the highest is $629.10 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $604.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.93. 7,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.91. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.41.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after buying an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $48,153,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $41,187,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.