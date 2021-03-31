$632.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $632.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.67 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $518.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,693,332 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.