64,998 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,561. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

