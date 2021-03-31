$650.00 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report $650.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.60 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $535.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $185.17. 1,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,126. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

