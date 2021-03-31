66,457 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,374. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

