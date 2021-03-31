697,257 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 697,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,104,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,290,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,157,000.

NextGen Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,149. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

