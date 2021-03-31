70,848 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. 9,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

