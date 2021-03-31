77,825 Shares in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.62% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 296,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,748,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,384,000 after acquiring an additional 413,919 shares during the period.

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $52.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81.

