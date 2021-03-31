8,110 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after purchasing an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.96. The stock had a trading volume of 153,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $188.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.