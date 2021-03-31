8,413 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $189.95. 176,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

