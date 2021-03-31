850,000 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 41,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

