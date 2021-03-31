8,618 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,794. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

