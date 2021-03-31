$87.80 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report $87.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.60 million and the highest is $88.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $32.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $430.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.06 million to $431.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $475.67 million, with estimates ranging from $378.78 million to $539.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.98 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

