89bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. 89bio has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

