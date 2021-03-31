89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

