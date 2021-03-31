8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001298 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

