90,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

