908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.32 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. 908 Devices updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.96. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.