93,095 Shares in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.87% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

