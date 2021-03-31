935,041 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,586,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,304. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.