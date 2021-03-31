98,178 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

