9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:JFU opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. 9F has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 9F in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 9F in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 9F in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

