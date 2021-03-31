AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of AAR worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AAR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in AAR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AAR by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

