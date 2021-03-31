Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 1.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of GLTR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,438. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59.

