Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,088 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Abiomed worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $309.88 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $140.14 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.55.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.25.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

