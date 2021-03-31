Abyss Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Abyss has a market cap of $15.63 million and $1.28 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.00633422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

