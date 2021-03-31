Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 39,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,152 shares.The stock last traded at $24.99 and had previously closed at $26.88.

The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,705,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,278,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,113,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

