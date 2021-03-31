Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKR. Truist lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

