Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $246.85. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $281.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

