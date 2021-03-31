AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One AceD token can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $128,117.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

