ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $79.11

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.11, but opened at $82.67. ACM Research shares last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 2,059 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $2,528,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

