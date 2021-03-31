Actinium Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $807,967.70 and approximately $26,712.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 224.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,799,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

