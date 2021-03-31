Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Trading 7.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $152.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acuity Brands traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $156.25. 4,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

