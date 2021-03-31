Acutus Medical (AFIB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2021 – Acutus Medical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Acutus Medical had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/25/2021 – Acutus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Acutus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

3/19/2021 – Acutus Medical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

3/19/2021 – Acutus Medical was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

3/19/2021 – Acutus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Acutus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 12,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Acutus Medical Inc alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $630,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,589,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.