Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 115,912 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.