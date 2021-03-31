Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,836 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,743 shares of company stock worth $68,126,814. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.