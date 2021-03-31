Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 22,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,026,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $158,962.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $132,346.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Insiders have sold 1,313,743 shares of company stock worth $68,126,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

