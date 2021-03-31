adbank Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One adbank token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $199,517.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046769 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,249.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00633244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,718 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

adbank Token Trading

