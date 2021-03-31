Adbri Limited Announces Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4895 per share on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADLDY opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Adbri has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Get Adbri alerts:

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.