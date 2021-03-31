Adbri Limited Announces Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4895 per share on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADLDY opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Adbri has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
About Adbri
