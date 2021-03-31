ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 313,207 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 945,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

