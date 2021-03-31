AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $162.58 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $162.58 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00634677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

