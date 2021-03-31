AdEx Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00637389 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,973.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

